Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

