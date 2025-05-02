Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.06% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

QQJG opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

