Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 37,674 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 1,554.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 81,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 209.23%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

