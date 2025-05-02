Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 456.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.