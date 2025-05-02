The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -550.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $810,543.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,432,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,073,615.86. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

