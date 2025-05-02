TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. D. Boral Capital decreased their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

TTI stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $353.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 1.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

