Talon Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,868 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

