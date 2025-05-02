Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAX stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

