Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group

Allegheny Financial Group lowered its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,984,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $101,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,477,000 after purchasing an additional 233,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $223.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

