Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.63.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock worth $18,401,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $624.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,942.33, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

