StockNews.com Downgrades New Gold (NYSE:NGD) to Hold

Several other research firms have also commented on NGD. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

NGD opened at $3.87 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

