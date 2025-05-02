Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,161 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.62.

Shares of CPAY opened at $322.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.79. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

