Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,532,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,545,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,278,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,002,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.41. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.11 and a twelve month high of $272.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

