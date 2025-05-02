Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.64 Million Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,284 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,308,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,554,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDS shares. Macquarie lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

