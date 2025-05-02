Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 64,903 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 280,913 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 208,501 shares during the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,425,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,099,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

