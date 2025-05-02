Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,346 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.94. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.