State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Increases Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $599,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,793.82. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $60.01 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

