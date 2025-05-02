Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SPWH opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

