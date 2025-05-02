SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $297.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.35. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

