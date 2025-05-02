Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 6,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.