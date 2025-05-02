Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of SNBR opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $393.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Gary T. Fazio bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,282.50. The trade was a 20.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 229,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 60,410 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

