Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Increases By 30.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,752,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 1,345,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESVIF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

