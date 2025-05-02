Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Expands By 43.5%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$11.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.59. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$11.19.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.