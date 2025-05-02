Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Expands By 43.5%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$11.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.59. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$11.19.
About Credito Emiliano
