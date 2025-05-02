Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Weaker Earnings for Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.16. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $26.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2026 earnings at $29.23 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.63.

NASDAQ META opened at $572.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $432.28 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $576.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $9,169,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,588,349.12. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.17, for a total transaction of $502,101.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,983.09. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,017 shares of company stock valued at $167,207,524 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

