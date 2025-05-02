Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $293,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

