Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 55,608 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.