Royalty Management (RMCO) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Volatility & Risk

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Royalty Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royalty Management and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management $807,089.00 -$1.11 million -114.50 Royalty Management Competitors $490.91 million -$25.85 million -11.32

Profitability

Royalty Management’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Royalty Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management -62.90% -3.72% -2.88% Royalty Management Competitors -35.30% 0.63% -1.73%

Summary

Royalty Management competitors beat Royalty Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

