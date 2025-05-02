Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,899 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Progress Software by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

PRGS opened at $60.13 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,895.80. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,403 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

