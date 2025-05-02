Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

