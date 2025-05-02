Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

