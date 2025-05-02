Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in LKQ by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,233.20. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,054,450. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

