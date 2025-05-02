Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

