Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 267 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $317.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

