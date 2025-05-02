Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Insider Acquires A$31,480.00 in Stock

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) insider Angela Mentis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$15.74 ($10.03) per share, with a total value of A$31,480.00 ($20,050.96).

Reece Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Reece Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Reece’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Reece

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

