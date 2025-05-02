Quadrise (LON:QED) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise (LON:QED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Quadrise Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Quadrise stock opened at GBX 4.83 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £94.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.83. Quadrise has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.95.
About Quadrise
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
