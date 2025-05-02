Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $804,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,584,000 after buying an additional 227,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 219,826 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

