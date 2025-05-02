Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $551,000 Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.41. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.