Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $437,000 Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after buying an additional 160,899 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $20,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $17,730,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,863,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $498.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.80 and a 200-day moving average of $484.35. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,688. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,833. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

