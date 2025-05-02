PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $187.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.54. PTC has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PTC by 33.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after buying an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $8,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.