Pennington Partners & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

