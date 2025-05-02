PDT Partners LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,347.18. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,603. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -575.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

