PDT Partners LLC Buys 22,503 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HONE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 131,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 47,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

