Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.68% of Payoneer Global worth $60,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 156,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 685,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,470,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 2,313,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 91,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.