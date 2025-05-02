PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCAR. Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,813 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 16.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.