Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.10% of Owens & Minor worth $61,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 276,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 163,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 152,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,738,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $16,324,618.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,469,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,920,464.22. The trade was a 22.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.9 %

OMI stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $534.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.