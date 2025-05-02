Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,789 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.42. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.76 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

