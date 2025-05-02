Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.22 ($1.77). 1,540,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 242,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.73).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £178.20 million, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.30.

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £5,067.72 ($6,732.72). Also, insider Richard King acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,416 ($5,866.88). Corporate insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.