Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $389,000.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG opened at $25.67 on Friday. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.2291 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

