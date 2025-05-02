M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63,792 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $171.08 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.