MML Investors Services LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

